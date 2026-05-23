Zelensky warns of possible Russian Oreshnik missile attack on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on May 23 that Russia may be preparing to use its Oreshnik medium-range missile against Ukraine as part of a broader attack that could target Kyiv.

Citing Ukrainian intelligence and information shared by U.S. and European partners, Zelensky said Russia appeared to be preparing a potential strike.

"There was a briefing from our intelligence: we received information, including from American and European partners, about preparations by the Russians for a strike using the 'Oreshnik.' We are verifying this information," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine was seeing signs of preparations for a combined assault involving multiple types of weapons.

"We are seeing signs of preparations for a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine, particularly on Kyiv, using various types of weapons. The mentioned medium-range weaponry may be used in such an attack," Zelensky said.

The Oreshnik is an intermediate-range ballistic missile believed to be a modified version of the Rubezh surface-to-surface missile, itself derived from Soviet-era ballistic missile designs.

Russia first used an Oreshnik against Ukraine in November 2024 in a strike on the city of Dnipro. The missile was most recently used in an attack on western Lviv Oblast on Jan. 9.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant and heed air raid warnings.

"It is important to respond consciously to air raid alerts, starting from this evening. Russian madness truly knows no bounds, so please protect your lives — use shelters," he said.

The president also called on Western allies to increase pressure on Moscow, arguing that allowing Russia to continue the war without stronger consequences could encourage future aggression elsewhere.

He said Ukraine was strengthening its air defenses and vowed that the country would respond to Russian attacks. Zelensky also said the war must end through peace rather than continued missile strikes driven by what he described as "the unhealthy ambitions of one person."