Stoltenberg: US aid delay 'had real consequences' in Ukraine

The delay in U.S. assistance for Ukraine "has had real consequences," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on MSNBC on April 21, while adding that "it's not too late" for it to make a difference.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed on April 20 a $61 billion aid bill for Kyiv, ending months of deadlock. U.S. assistance has been effectively blocked by political infighting since the end of 2023.

"The Ukrainians have now, for months, been outgunned, roughly one to five, one to 10, depending on what part of the front line you are talking about," Stoltenberg said.

"We have seen that fewer Russian missiles and drones have been shot down simply because they lack air defense systems and also ammunition," he added.

The secretary-general stressed that the situation could still change, saying that the "Ukrainians have demonstrated an enormous skill in defending their country."

"Ukraine has liberated 50% of the land that Russia occupied in the beginning. They are able to shoot down Russian missiles, conduct deep strikes, and also open up a corridor in the Black Sea.

"So provided that we deliver weapons, the Ukrainians will prevail."

Since the delays in U.S. aid began, Ukraine has lost a key front-line city of Avdiivka and other settlements, and its energy infrastructure suffered heavily as a result of Russian strikes.

Many observers and officials have tied these losses directly to artillery and air defense ammunition shortages, compounded by the lack of American supplies. CIA Director William Burns went as far as to say that Ukraine could lose the war this year without U.S. assistance.

The House's approval is not final, as the bill has to go to the Senate, where a vote is expected as early as April 23.