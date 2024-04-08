Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Energy infrastructure, Ukrenergo, Russian attacks, Energy
Russia's latest attacks damage energy infrastructure in 4 oblasts

by Martin Fornusek April 8, 2024 11:36 AM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by NPC Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russia's attacks over the past day damaged energy infrastructure in four oblasts, and almost 400 settlements suffered blackouts as of April 8, Ukrainian authorities said.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country.

The Energy Ministry said that Russian drones attacked a high-voltage substation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, dealing damage. Fallen debris from a downed missile also damaged a gas facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the attacks damaged an overhead power line, resulting in a loss of power supply to some consumers in Kharkiv. Power lines were also reportedly damaged in the Voznesensk district in Mykolaiv Oblast, leaving 14 settlements without power, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said that as of the morning of April 8, 398 settlements were cut off from the power supply.

As a result of the attacks, restrictions were put in effect in Kharkiv Oblast for households and industrial consumers, and in the Kryvyi Rih district for industrial consumers.

FT: Damage to Ukraine’s energy grid worse than in 2022-23 but more localized
Ukrainian officials said the damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russia is worse than in the winter of 2022-2023, although it is more localized, according to the Financial Times.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
9:52 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 9 over past day.

Russian "kamikaze" drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast, the regional military administration said. The Zviahel City Council reported a "direct threat of air pollution" as a result of the attack, urging residents to stay indoors and close their windows. No casualties were reported.
2:51 AM

Budanov: Renewed Russian offensive expected in late spring, early summer.

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said that Ukraine should expect to face a renewed Russian offensive in late spring or early summer, with the offensive intensifying around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Budanov told German outlet ARD in an interview published on April 7.
8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
