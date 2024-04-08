Russia's latest attacks damage energy infrastructure in 4 oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's attacks over the past day damaged energy infrastructure in four oblasts, and almost 400 settlements suffered blackouts as of April 8, Ukrainian authorities said.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country.

The Energy Ministry said that Russian drones attacked a high-voltage substation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, dealing damage. Fallen debris from a downed missile also damaged a gas facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the attacks damaged an overhead power line, resulting in a loss of power supply to some consumers in Kharkiv. Power lines were also reportedly damaged in the Voznesensk district in Mykolaiv Oblast, leaving 14 settlements without power, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo said that as of the morning of April 8, 398 settlements were cut off from the power supply.

As a result of the attacks, restrictions were put in effect in Kharkiv Oblast for households and industrial consumers, and in the Kryvyi Rih district for industrial consumers.