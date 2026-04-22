Spain to send ammunition, 100 armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Spain will send 100 VAMTAC armored vehicles and a supply of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition to Ukraine's State Border Guard, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced during a visit to Ukraine on April 22.

"This collaboration serves as a testament to our country's commitment to the defense of democratic values, to freedom, and to a just and lasting peace," Robles said in a press release from the Spanish Defense Ministry.

Robles arrived in Kyiv on April 22 to reaffirm her country's continued support for Ukraine. The minister met with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss joint defense production and spoke with members of Ukraine's State Border Guard.

During the visit, Robles announced that Spain would send the Border Guard "a significant number" of armored tactical vehicles. Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed that the Border Guard would receive 100 VAMTAC armored vehicles in 2026.

The first shipments are set to arrive in May. The deliveries will be supplemented with shipments of 155-millimeter artillery shells.

VAMTAC off-road vehicles can travel long distances, change positions quickly, and reach speeds of 135 kilometers (83 miles) per hour, the ministry said. Ukrainian forces use these vehicles to mount and operate Rapid Ranger air defense missiles.

The Rapid Ranger is a mobile, laser-guided air defense from the U.K., designed for rapid deployment and effective against low-flying threats, including drones and helicopters.

Spain, a NATO and EU member, has provided military, financial, and other support to Kyiv since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Aid has included Leopard 2A4 tanks and training for Ukrainian soldiers.

Last month, during Zelensky's visit to the country on March 18, Spain announced a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) military aid package for Ukraine for 2026.