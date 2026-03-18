KI logo
Europe

Zelensky meets Spanish PM Sanchez in Madrid

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky meets Spanish PM Sanchez in Madrid
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on March 18, 2026. (Javier Soriano / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Spain for talks with Spanish leaders and to attend the signing of new defense deals on March 18, marking another stop on the president's tour of European partners.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez received Zelensky at the Moncloa Palace, as Madrid seeks to reaffirm its support for Kyiv amid Russia's ongoing invasion, Spanish media reported.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as well as Spanish support for the Ukrainian energy sector.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The president has also visited the Sener Aerospace & Defense company to "inspect equipment samples and the production process," presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov told reporters.

Sener Aerospace & Defense is a division of the Spanish Sener engineering group, specializing in the production of systems and components for satellites, communications, missile guidance, and other technologies.

Zelensky is expected to attend the signing of Ukrainian-Spanish defense agreements and meet King Felipe VI and heads of the Spanish parliament.

Spain, a NATO and EU member, has provided military, financial, and other support to Kyiv since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, including Leopard 2A4 tanks and training for Ukrainian soldiers.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The president is visiting Spain a day after traveling to the U.K., where he met King Charles III, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and signed a defense agreement with London.

Last week, Zelensky met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and the Romanian leadership in Bucharest, as he seeks to bolster European support in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion.

The visits take place amid rising tensions between Washington and its European allies, who have been reluctant to back U.S. President Donald Trump in the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Trump has publicly derided both Starmer and Sanchez for their positions on the conflict, and even threatened to cut off all trade with Spain over its refusal to support U.S. military operations in Iran.

read also

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for 4th consecutive day
Key developments on March 17: * Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for 4th consecutive day, launching at least 40 in latest strike * ‘No region can feel safe’ — Russia’s ex-Defense Minister Shoigu raises alarm over Ukraine’s drone strikes * Russia slams ‘EU warmongers’ for not backing Trump’s war against its ally * 201 Ukrainians now in Middle East helping counter Iranian drone attacks, Zelensky says Russian air defenses intercepted 206 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight on
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
SpainUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyDefense Industry
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, March 18
 (Updated:  )
Zelensky meets Spanish PM Sanchez in Madrid.

"(President Volodymyr Zelensky) has just arrived at the Sener Aerospace & Defense company. Here, he will inspect equipment samples and the production process," a presidential spokesperson said.

Wednesday, March 18
Show More

Editors' Picks