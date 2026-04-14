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Spain, Belgium to allocate over $2 billion in defense support for Ukraine

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by Sonya Bandouil
Spain, Belgium to allocate over $2 billion in defense support for Ukraine
The European and Ukrainian flags are displayed in front of the European Parliament building to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Romeo Boetzle/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain and Belgium have pledged a combined 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in new military aid to Ukraine following recent defense talks, officials said.

The agreements focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses, expanding drone capabilities, and increasing long-range artillery supplies.

Belgium committed 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in military assistance for 2026, including additional F-16 fighter jets and spare parts to maintain aircraft already in service.

Spain has also pledged 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) for 2026, with discussions centered on expanding defense cooperation under the European SAFE mechanism.

A key part of the talks included joint drone development, with Ukraine inviting Spanish defense companies to collaborate and offering to test Spanish-made drones in combat conditions.

The discussions also addressed continued backing for the Czech initiative, aimed at supplying Ukraine with long-range artillery for frontline use.

Officials said the sides aligned on priority areas of cooperation, including air defense, drones, and artillery support.

The new commitments build on broader European efforts to scale up military aid and joint defense production as Ukraine seeks to bolster its defenses amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion.

On March 30, Ukraine and Bulgaria concluded a 10-year security agreement under which Sofia commits to help fund Ukrainian air defenses and co-produce arms.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 11 that Ukraine received crucial PAC-3 missiles used by Patriot air defense systems from Germany.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius secured an agreement with European allies to deliver 30 PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine in addition to five PAC-3 missiles Berlin would provide from its own stockpiles, Der Spiegel reported.

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The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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