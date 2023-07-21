Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

South African authorities agree to issue a warrant for Putin's arrest

by Rachel Amran July 22, 2023 1:01 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The South African government stated on July 21 that it failed to fulfill its international obligations by refusing to immediately issue a warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the event of his entry into the country, journalists from European Pravda reported.

South Africa's Justice Department received documents about the warrant of the International Criminal Court back in May. Instead of immediately sending the arrest warrant to the country's National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), the government decided to initiate a consultation process with the court in The Hague.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria confirmed on Friday that the department had finally sent the warrant.

Next month, the African country will host a summit of BRICS countries. South African and Russian officials had previously stated that Putin would be permitted to attend the summit despite the ICC warrant and South Africa's participation in the International Criminal Court.

South Africa's presidential office announced on July 19 that Vladimir Putin will not be attending attend the upcoming BRICS summit and Russia will instead represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In March of this year, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Over 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia since February 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Russia tries to conduct sabotage raids in Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts
Key developments on July 21: * Russian media: War criminal Igor Girkin arrested in Russia * Germany delivers Leopard-1 tanks, other military aid to Ukraine * France accuses China of delivering non-lethal aid to Russia * Russian attacks kill at least 8, including 2 children. Russian sabotage un…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query






Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.