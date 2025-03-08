The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'Slovakia is Europe' — thousands of protestors take to the streets against Fico's pro-Kremlin agenda

by Sonya Bandouil March 8, 2025 5:29 AM 1 min read
People gather to take part at a protest called “Slovakia is Europe” in Bratislava Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jakub Kotian/TASR via AP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Thousands of protestors gathered on March 7 in more than 40 cities across Slovakia targeting the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, Slovak media Aktuality reported.

In Bratislava’s Freedom Square, protesters chanted “shame” and called Fico a traitor, declaring that “Slovakia is Europe.”

Fico's government has faced criticism for its perceived alignment with Russian interests, and his administration has repeatedly criticized Western aid to Ukraine.

Demonstrators accused Fico of distancing from the European Union, and for strengthening ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Robert Fico chose Putin, Slovakia chooses Europe," the protest organizers said.

Protesters also condemned remarks by Fico’s chief advisor, Erik Kalinak, who recently suggested that Russia’s defeat of Ukraine would give Slovakia a “reliable neighbor.”

Numerous large-scale protests have occurred in Slovakia in the past few months following Fico’s remarks and visit in Dec. 2024 with Putin in Moscow. In Jan. 2025 hundreds of thousands of protestors took to the streets, chanting similar slogans including “Enough of Fico.”

As protests engulf Serbia, President Vucic looks for support East and West
Editor’s Note: Following a number of attacks against peaceful protestors in Serbia, the Kyiv Independent agreed to not publish the last names of people who gave comments for this story. BELGRADE, Serbia — Thousands of protestors walked 300 kilometers on March 1 from Belgrade to the southern city of…
The Kyiv IndependentCamilla Bell-Davies
Author: Sonya Bandouil

