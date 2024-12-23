'Fico’s energy policy poses a threat to Europe' — Ukraine criticizes Slovak PM after Russia visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of posing a threat to Europe through his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a statement issued on Dec. 23.

The criticism followed Fico's meeting with Putin in Moscow on Dec. 22 to discuss gas supplies after Ukraine announced it would not extend its transit deal for Russian gas beyond Dec. 31.

The ministry warned that Russia has long weaponized energy as a political tool, describing it as a source of corruption, dependence, and blackmail against sovereign nations.

“The weakness, dependence, and short-sightedness of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's energy policy pose threats to the whole of Europe,” the statement read.

Ukraine criticized Fico’s actions as undermining European Union efforts to diversify energy supplies and reduce dependence on Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry argued that Slovakia should have collaborated with EU partners to address energy challenges instead of pursuing policies reinforcing reliance on Russian resources.

The statement also underscored Ukraine’s sacrifices in defending against Russian aggression, protecting European security, and shielding Slovak homes from Moscow’s actions.

“We will not accept the shameful policy of appeasement, which has already proved to be a mistake in the last century. The Slovak side should remember this better than anyone else,” the ministry said, in a reference to the events leading up to the World War II.

President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed these concerns in a social media post on Dec. 23, accusing Fico of undermining Europe’s energy independence and helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.

Zelensky criticized Fico's pro-Russian energy policy as a “big security issue” for Europe, questioning Fico’s motives: “Why is this leader so dependent on Moscow? What is being paid to him, and what does he pay with?”

Since taking office, Fico has shifted Slovakia’s foreign policy, halting military aid to Ukraine and adopting rhetoric more aligned with Russia, raising concerns among Kyiv and European partners.