Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Ukraine, Robert Fico, Slovakia, Russia, Gas, Russian gas, Energy security
Edit post

'Fico’s energy policy poses a threat to Europe' — Ukraine criticizes Slovak PM after Russia visit

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 23, 2024 9:36 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Moscow on Dec. 22, 2024. (Robert Fico / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of posing a threat to Europe through his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a statement issued on Dec. 23.

The criticism followed Fico's meeting with Putin in Moscow on Dec. 22 to discuss gas supplies after Ukraine announced it would not extend its transit deal for Russian gas beyond Dec. 31.  

The ministry warned that Russia has long weaponized energy as a political tool, describing it as a source of corruption, dependence, and blackmail against sovereign nations.

“The weakness, dependence, and short-sightedness of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's energy policy pose threats to the whole of Europe,” the statement read.  

Ukraine criticized Fico’s actions as undermining European Union efforts to diversify energy supplies and reduce dependence on Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry argued that Slovakia should have collaborated with EU partners to address energy challenges instead of pursuing policies reinforcing reliance on Russian resources.  

The statement also underscored Ukraine’s sacrifices in defending against Russian aggression, protecting European security, and shielding Slovak homes from Moscow’s actions.

“We will not accept the shameful policy of appeasement, which has already proved to be a mistake in the last century. The Slovak side should remember this better than anyone else,” the ministry said, in a reference to the events leading up to the World War II.

President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed these concerns in a social media post on Dec. 23, accusing Fico of undermining Europe’s energy independence and helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.

Zelensky criticized Fico's pro-Russian energy policy as a “big security issue” for Europe, questioning Fico’s motives: “Why is this leader so dependent on Moscow? What is being paid to him, and what does he pay with?”

Since taking office, Fico has shifted Slovakia’s foreign policy, halting military aid to Ukraine and adopting rhetoric more aligned with Russia, raising concerns among Kyiv and European partners.  

‘What is being paid to him, and what does he pay with?’ — Zelensky blasts Fico after Moscow visit
Zelensky called Fico’s pro-Russian energy policy “a big security issue” for Slovakia and Europe, asking: “Why is this leader so dependent on Moscow? What is being paid to him, and what does he pay with?”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:43 PM

Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from IMF.

The funds come as already the sixth tranche disbursed to Ukraine under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, raising the amount provided so far to $9.8 billion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.