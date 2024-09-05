The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Olaf Scholz, Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ramstein
Scholz, Zelensky to meet in Germany on September 6

by Sonya Bandouil September 6, 2024 1:05 AM
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11, 2024. (Presidential Office)
On Friday, September 6, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Germany, as confirmed by a German government spokesman.

The meeting will take place in Frankfurt am Main. As of now, no further details have been provided.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S.

On Sept. 4, Scholz said that Germany ordered an additional 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. By 2026, Ukraine should receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany — 12 of medium-range versions and 12 short-range.

While in Germany, Zelensky is expected to attend the nearby Ramstein military base, where he will personally address the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), requesting additional weapons, including long-range missiles and air defense systems.

The U.S.-led group, consisting of over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, convenes at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. This will mark the group's 24th meeting since its establishment in April 2022.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
