Next Ramstein-format meeting to be held on Sept. 6, RFE/RL reports

by Kateryna Hodunova August 20, 2024 11:01 PM 1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Rustem Umerov/Facebook)
The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will be held on Sept. 6, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Aug. 20.

The U.S.-led group, consisting of over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, convenes at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

This will mark the group's 24th meeting since its establishment in April 2022.

At the last meeting on June 13, participants focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense, including the provision of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, amid increasing Russian aerial attacks on cities and the energy grid.

Argentina also announced its membership in the UDCG, joining efforts to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
