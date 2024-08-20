Next Ramstein-format meeting to be held on Sept. 6, RFE/RL reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The next Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will be held on Sept. 6, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Aug. 20.

The U.S.-led group, consisting of over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, convenes at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

This will mark the group's 24th meeting since its establishment in April 2022.

At the last meeting on June 13, participants focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense, including the provision of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, amid increasing Russian aerial attacks on cities and the energy grid.

Argentina also announced its membership in the UDCG, joining efforts to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.