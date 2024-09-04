The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Germany orders 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, Scholz says

by Kateryna Denisova September 4, 2024 7:26 PM 2 min read
German soldiers stand next to an Iris-T air defense system on display at the 2024 ILA Berlin Air Show on June 5, 2024, in Schoenefeld, Germany. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin ordered an additional 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sept. 4, Bloomberg reported.

The new 17 units will be sent to Ukraine on top of the seven other systems that have already been delivered. Ukraine can expect to receive four more IRIS-T systems of different ranges by the end of 2024, government spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner said in August.

By 2026, Ukraine should receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany — 12 of medium-range versions and 12 short-range — an unnamed German government official told Bloomberg.

"This shows that German support for Ukraine is not letting up," Scholz said at an air force base near the city of Kiel.

According to the chancellor, Berlin had planned and secured the financing and deals in advance "so that Ukraine can continue to fully rely on" Berlin in the future.

Initially a hesitant partner, Berlin has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

During a NATO summit in Washington in July, the allies pledged to deliver "dozens" of air defense systems in the coming months.

Faster air defense deliveries are ever more crucial now as Russia launched its largest aerial attack against Ukraine throughout the full-scale war on Aug. 26.

‘Systems are there, what is lacking is final go’ — Kuleba urges partners not to delay Patriot deliveries
“Good progress has been made, and announcements were made, but again, some Patriot systems were announced and not delivered yet,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists ahead of an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
