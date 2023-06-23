Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Satellite imagery shows new pontoon crossing under Chonhar Bridge after alleged Ukrainian strike

by Dinara Khalilova June 23, 2023 8:38 PM 2 min read
Alleged photos of the damaged Chonhar bridge posted by Russian source, June 22, 2023. (Source: Volodymyr Saldo/Telegram)
Russia has built a pontoon crossing under the Chonhar Bridge linking occupied Crimea with Ukraine's mainland following an alleged Ukrainian strike, according to satellite footage from Planet Labs published by the RFE/RL news project Schemes.

The image also shows damages caused to the Chonhar Bridge and another one next to it. Neither pontoon crossing nor damages are seen in earlier footage dated May 18.

A satellite image from Planet Labs shows a new pontoon crossing under the Chonhar Bridge built by Russian forces after an alleged Ukrainian strike on June 22, 2023. (RFE/RL, Schemes/Twitter)
A satellite image dated May 18, 2023, from Planet Labs shows the Chonhar Bridge before an alleged Ukrainian strike on June 22, 2023. (RFE/RL, Schemes/Twitter)

On June 22, Moscow-installed proxies in Crimea and the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast reported attacks on several bridges in the area, including the Chonhar Bridge itself, accusing the Ukrainian military.

At first, a collaborator and Russian proxy in Kherson Oblast, Volodymyr Saldo, claimed that the Chonhar Bridge's surface had been damaged, leading to blocked traffic.

A day later, Saldo said the bridge sustained "much more serious damages" than initially thought, adding that an investigation on the site will continue "for the next 15-20 days." For now, the Chonhar Bridge is unsuitable for movement, according to Saldo.

Ukrainian officials haven't yet commented on the incident.

The Chonhar Bridge is one of the main connecting roads between the occupied Crimea and the Russian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast. There are a total of three key vehicular bridges and two railway ones linking the peninsula with the mainland.

Russian forces had reportedly used the bridge to move large amounts of military equipment and personnel to Ukraine's mainland.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

