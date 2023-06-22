Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian sources report strikes on key bridge between Crimea and mainland Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 22, 2023 10:43 AM 1 min read
Damaged Chonhard bridge, June 22, 2023. (Source: Vladimir Saldo/Telegram)
Alleged photos of the damaged Chonhar bridge posted by Russian source, June 22, 2023. (Source: Volodymyr Saldo/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-installed proxy officials in occupied Ukraine have claimed that a Ukrainian strike on the night of June 22 damaged the Chonhar Bridge connecting Crimea with Ukraine's mainland. Russian proxy in Crimea Sergey Aksyonov and counterpart in Kherson Oblast Volodymyr Saldo both reported attacks on several bridges in the area, including on the Chonhar Bridge itself.

According to Saldo, the surface of the bridge was damaged. He claims that judging by preliminary assessments, the U.K. long-range Storm Shadow missile was used for the attack.

The traffic over the bridge has been reportedly blocked and cars are being rerouted.

The Chonhar Bridge is one of the main connections between occupied Crimea and Kherson Oblast. In total, there are three key vehicular bridges and two railway ones connecting the peninsula with the mainland.

Ukrainian media note that the bridge serves as an important route for Russian military personnel and supplies moving to southern Ukraine. It represents the shortest path from the peninsula to occupied Melitopol and further to the southern front.

The damage on the alleged photos, with holes punched in the bridge's surface revealing twisted iron rebar underneath, bare resemblance to Ukrainian strikes on the Antonivsky Bridge accross the Dnipro river in the lead-up to the liberation of Kherson.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

