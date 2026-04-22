Russia's war won't end soon, Dmytro Kuleba says.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Denisova sits down with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's former foreign minister, to discuss U.S.-led peace talks, Donald Trump’s approach to Ukraine, Europe’s role in ending the war, and why he believes neither Washington nor Moscow can impose a settlement on Kyiv. Kuleba explains why the war may be entering a prolonged deadlock, what could force Russia to negotiate, why Ukraine may need elections before the war ends, and what these debates reveal about the next phase of the war and European security.