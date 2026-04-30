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Russia’s Perm oil station struck for 2nd straight day by Ukrainian drones, fires reported

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russia’s Perm oil station struck for 2nd straight day by Ukrainian drones, fires reported
A photo showing the consequences of an Ukrainian attack on Russia's Perm Krai on April 30, 2026. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least two fuel storage tanks caught fire at an oil pumping station in Russia’s Perm Krai following a drone attack on April 30, according to Russian Telegram channels and local media.

Independent Telegram news channel, Exilenova Plus, reported that there was fire damage to between two and three storage tanks at the facility, which is operated by Transneft.

The strike follows a separate Ukrainian drone attack on the same Perm facility on April 29, with long-range drones targeting the station in an operation carried out by the Alpha special forces unit.

Each tank at the station can hold up to 50,000 cubic meters of oil, or roughly 314,000 barrels, making the strike potentially significant for fuel storage and transport operations.

The Perm station is a major oil transit hub used for receiving, storing, and pumping crude through Russia’s main pipeline network.

Located in Russia’s Perm Krai, east of Moscow near the Ural Mountains, the facility forms part of the broader infrastructure network that handles a significant share of Russia’s domestic oil flows.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil infrastructure in recent months in an effort to disrupt military fuel supplies and weaken one of the Kremlin’s key sources of wartime revenue.

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Attacks on RussiaRussian oilRussiaOilDrone attack
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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