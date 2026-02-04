KI logo
War

Blackouts reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast amid missile, drone attack

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Blackouts reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast amid missile, drone attack
The moment of the explosions in Belgorod Oblast amid the air attack on Feb. 3, 2026. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Blackouts were reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight on Feb. 3., where officials said an alleged Ukrainian missile and drone attack sparked a fire in the city of Belgorod, damaging critical infrastructure.

Russian independent outlet Astra reported that after the strike power was cut off in Belgorod and the Oblast. It added that, allegedly, two electrical substations were hit, "Frunzenskaya" and "Belgorod."

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed  Ukraine's "massive" missile attack damaged energy infrastructure in the Oblast.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova Plus, citing local residents, said the blackout followed an attack. The Supernova Telegram channel published several videos and photos from local residents showing the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions.

0:00
/
Blackout in Belgorod on Feb. 3. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

Gladkov said on Feb. 4 that emergency crews from heating, power, and water utilities worked through the night, and "efforts are ongoing." He added that one civilian was injured in the attack.

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The attack came amid Russia's mass assaults on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, leaving thousands without heating and energy supply. On Jan. 2, Ukraine faced yet another mass Russian aerial attack as a bitter cold snap drives temperatures below -20°C (-4°F).

read also

As temperatures plunge, Kyiv braces for Russia’s next mass attack on energy infrastructure
“They are trying to kill us with hunger and cold,” one Kyiv resident told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
RussiaBelgorodBelgorod OblastAttacks on RussiaEnergyUkrainian strikes in Russia
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 4
Wednesday, February 4
Show More

Editors' Picks