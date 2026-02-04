Blackouts reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast amid missile, drone attack

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Blackouts were reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight on Feb. 3., where officials said an alleged Ukrainian missile and drone attack sparked a fire in the city of Belgorod, damaging critical infrastructure.

Russian independent outlet Astra reported that after the strike power was cut off in Belgorod and the Oblast. It added that, allegedly, two electrical substations were hit, "Frunzenskaya" and "Belgorod."

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed Ukraine's "massive" missile attack damaged energy infrastructure in the Oblast.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova Plus, citing local residents, said the blackout followed an attack. The Supernova Telegram channel published several videos and photos from local residents showing the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions.

Blackout in Belgorod on Feb. 3. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

Gladkov said on Feb. 4 that emergency crews from heating, power, and water utilities worked through the night, and "efforts are ongoing." He added that one civilian was injured in the attack.

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

The attack came amid Russia's mass assaults on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, leaving thousands without heating and energy supply. On Jan. 2, Ukraine faced yet another mass Russian aerial attack as a bitter cold snap drives temperatures below -20°C (-4°F).