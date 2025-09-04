KI logo
Russia’s Belgorod governor bans residents from posting unofficial drone strike footage

by Sonya Bandouil
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)

Belgorod authorities introduced new restrictions on sharing information about drone attacks in the region, the Astra Telegram channel reported on Sept. 3.

“Due to the current situation and the threat of drone attacks, additional security measures are being taken in Belgorod Oblast,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote.

“It is forbidden to spread in public space, including on the internet, any information related to the work of the military, their locations, equipment, or civilian infrastructure."

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy, and Luhansk oblasts, has served as a staging ground for Moscow's attacks. Strikes are frequently launched from the region against Ukrainian territory.

Gladkov noted that only official representatives of government bodies, law enforcement, and security services may publish details of attacks. Citizens are allowed to post videos of attack aftermaths only published by authorities.

Administrative penalties will apply for violations, though specifics were not provided.

Gladkov also announced that parents in local kindergartens will be required to attend first aid courses.

Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Ukraine of striking Belgorod Oblast and Belgorod city since the start of the full-scale war.

