Russia restricts Telegram, WhatsApp calls amid push for domestic alternatives

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
An illustrative photo of the Telegram Messenger logo is displayed in the Apple Store for iPhone. (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Russia is "partially restricting" voice and video calls on the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers, the country's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced on Aug. 13.

The crackdown aligns with a broader strategy to replace Western services with domestic alternatives as the Kremlin intensifies efforts to create what it calls a "sovereign internet."

Roskomnadzor claimed the apps have become "the main services used to defraud and extort money, and to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities."

The restrictions come shortly after the pro-Kremlin outlet Ostorozhno Media quoted a government source saying major Russian telecom operators had urged the Kremlin to block foreign messenger calls.

Operators reportedly pointed to rising equipment costs from sanctions, higher maintenance expenses, and surging mobile traffic, as well as concerns about liability for failing to block suspicious activity.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to establish a national digital platform centered on the state-developed Max messenger, integrated with government services. Human rights groups have warned that the platform could be used as a tool for state surveillance

In recent weeks, Russian regional authorities have intensified internet shutdowns and slowdowns in an effort to disrupt Ukrainian drone navigation. Russian officials have recommended that citizens use wired internet, Wi-Fi, offline maps, and cash or non-digital payment methods when the internet is jammed.

Meta, the U.S. company that owns WhatsApp, is designated in Russia as an "extremist organization." Citizens frequently rely on virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass the country's digital censorship.

Article image
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

