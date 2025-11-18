0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
War

Russian troops spotted north of Pokrovsk, military confirms

2 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
Russian troops spotted north of Pokrovsk, military confirms
A screenshot of a video posted by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces on Nov. 18, 2025, showing Russian troops outside Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops have been spotted outside the northern outskirts of the Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian military has reported, as intense battles for the city continue.

The report, published by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces on Nov. 18, confirms that Russian troops — initially entering Pokrovsk from the south in October — have now likely penetrated all areas of the city, though actual territorial control remains difficult to discern.

"Several enemy infantrymen tried to penetrate and gain a foothold at one of the agricultural facilities," the post read. "The enemy was destroyed."

Consistently one of the main hotspots over the last year of Russia's full-scale war, the battle of Pokrovsk remains ongoing despite Russian troops infiltrating the city in large numbers over November.

Article image
Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent) 

According to the 7th Corps, 314 Russian troops have been killed in action in and around Pokrovsk over the month of November, and a further 71 have been wounded.

On top of their attempts to overrun the urban area of Pokrovsk, Russian forces are continuing efforts to enclose an operational encirclement around the sister city of Myrnohrad, where Ukrainian brigades have held out despite their logistics routes being choked by Russian advances on the ground and drone control in the sky.

Pokrovsk, likely to be the largest Ukrainian population center to fall to Russian forces since Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast was captured two and a half years prior, has taken on particular political importance for both sides.

Over recent days, Russian forces have further stepped up efforts to complete the capture of the ruined city, hoping to surge forward beyond Pokrovsk and take the town of Hryshyne, the 7th Corps said.

Despite the threat of encirclement around Myrnohrad, Kyiv has doubled down on efforts to boost the defense of Pokrovsk, with President Volodymyr Zelensky personally visiting the area in November.

Video thumbnail
UkraineRussiaRussian armed forces
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, November 18
Show More

Editors' Picks