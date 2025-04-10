The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian troops kill 4 Ukrainian POWs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, AP video shows

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 10, 2025 9:11 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the graves of Ukrainian soldiers who died during the Ukraine-Russia War in the 18th cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 21, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russian forces have executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, drone footage published by the Associated Press on April 10 suggests.

In the video, the four seemingly unarmed POWs are seen emerging from a ruined building at gunpoint by Russian forces. One raises his hands in surrender before all four lie face down in the grass.

Russian soldiers, identifiable by insignia, then shoot each prisoner in the back, according to the footage shared by European military officials with the AP.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, condemned the execution as a war crime.

"Russian invaders execute four Ukrainian prisoners of war after they surrender. Such executions have become systemic, but each one is shocking in its brutality," he posted on X.

Tykhyi said Ukraine expects the incident to be investigated, including by the International Criminal Court, and that all perpetrators must be brought to justice.

The Geneva Conventions prohibit the execution of POWs under any circumstances, requiring that they be treated with dignity and protected from violence and intimidation. Violations constitute war crimes under international law.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of murdering captured Ukrainian soldiers during its full-scale invasion. As of mid-December 2024, Ukrainian authorities had documented the execution of at least 177 POWs.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

