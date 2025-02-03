Skip to content
UN monitors see 'alarming rise' in executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russia

by Kateryna Denisova February 3, 2025 1:21 PM 2 min read
Thousands of Ukrainian flags signed with names of fallen Ukrainian soldiers during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in Kyiv on Jan. 23, 2024. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine is alarmed over a sharp rise in executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by Russian forces, according to a press release obtained by the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 3.

A total of 79 such executions in 24 separate incidents have been recorded by the mission since the end of August 2024. Presumably, some of these incidents concern group executions.

Ukrainian authorities have documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russia during the war. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda that as of mid-December 2024, Kyiv had recorded the execution of 177 captured Ukrainian soldiers, with 109 of them last year.

The U.N. mission interviewed witnesses and analyzed videos and photos published by Ukrainian and Russian sources showing killings or dead bodies of Ukrainian POWs.

The mission also said it had documented the execution of an injured and incapacitated — but not yet captured — Russian soldier by the Ukrainian army in 2024. Kyiv has not commented on this report.

Many Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered or were in the custody of the Russian forces were shot dead on the spot, according to the statement. Unarmed and wounded Ukrainian soldiers were also killed, witnesses said.

The reported executions took place in areas where Russian offensive operations were ongoing.

According to Danielle Bell, the head of the mission, Russian public figures have explicitly called for the inhumane treatment and execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers, with at least three such appeals recorded by the mission along with social media posts made by Russian military-linked groups.

"These incidents did not occur in a vacuum," Bell said.

"All allegations of execution of captured Ukrainian military personnel and public statements calling for, or condoning, such actions must be investigated."

The statement that "no quarter" will be given is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, according to the statement.

How Ukraine lost faith in the Red Cross and UN
Seeing the face of Ukrainian soldier Maksym Kolesnykov light up with joy over an apple upon his release from Russian captivity last February was enough to bring anyone to tears. During nearly a year in captivity, Kolesnykov lost over 30 kilograms and could not walk freely due to a severe
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
