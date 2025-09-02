KI logo
Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa oblasts, causing fires and casualties

by Olena Goncharova
First responders work at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast overnight on Sept. 2. (State Emergency Service)

Russian forces launched wave of drones in the early hours of Sept. 2 against at least three Ukrainian oblasts — Odesa, Sumy, and Kyiv — causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, according to local authorities.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities overnight sparked massive blazes and further devastation, showing that U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to negotiate peace has yet to change conditions on the ground.

In southern Odesa Oblast, the Izmail District Administration reported that Russian drones targeted port infrastructure, sparking fires. No casualties were reported.

In northeastern city of Sumy, Russian drones struck non-residential buildings in the Zarichny district, triggering a large fire, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said via his official Telegram channel. Acting mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed that two explosions hit a building near a kindergarten.

Later, Serhiy Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy Military Administration, reported that a marketplace building had been destroyed and four residential buildings damaged, with around 50 windows shattered. Several people were injured, including a child.

In Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone strike hit the Bila Tserkva community, killing one person and wounding others, Secretary of the Bila Tserkva City Council Volodymyr Vovkotrub said. The attack caused a fire, which regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said was extinguished after the discovery of a man’s body in the ruins of a garage cooperative.

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

