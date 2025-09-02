Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa oblasts, causing fires and casualties

Russian forces launched wave of drones in the early hours of Sept. 2 against at least three Ukrainian oblasts — Odesa, Sumy, and Kyiv — causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, according to local authorities.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities overnight sparked massive blazes and further devastation, showing that U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to negotiate peace has yet to change conditions on the ground.

In southern Odesa Oblast, the Izmail District Administration reported that Russian drones targeted port infrastructure, sparking fires. No casualties were reported.

In northeastern city of Sumy, Russian drones struck non-residential buildings in the Zarichny district, triggering a large fire, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said via his official Telegram channel. Acting mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed that two explosions hit a building near a kindergarten.

Later, Serhiy Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy Military Administration, reported that a marketplace building had been destroyed and four residential buildings damaged, with around 50 windows shattered. Several people were injured, including a child.

In Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone strike hit the Bila Tserkva community, killing one person and wounding others, Secretary of the Bila Tserkva City Council Volodymyr Vovkotrub said. The attack caused a fire, which regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said was extinguished after the discovery of a man’s body in the ruins of a garage cooperative.