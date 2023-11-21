Russian strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Nov. 21 injured two men, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. One of them is in serious condition, Lysak added.

Several houses were also reportedly damaged in the attack.

No further details on the consequences of the attack were provided.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.