Russian strike on Kherson Oblast injures man

A Russian strike on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 28 injured a 40-year-old man, said Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav District Military Administration.

Russian forces launched the attack in the morning using artillery, the official added.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Lvove, a village in the Beryslav district, lies at the bank of the Dnipro River, some 45 kilometers east of Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day resulted in one person killed and another injured, local officials reported.