Russian strike on Kherson Oblast injures man

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2023 11:42 AM 1 min read
Lvove, Kherson Oblast, on 30 June, 2012. Illustrative purposes only. (Wikipedia/7777777kz)
A Russian strike on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 28 injured a 40-year-old man, said Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav District Military Administration.

Russian forces launched the attack in the morning using artillery, the official added.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Lvove, a village in the Beryslav district, lies at the bank of the Dnipro River, some 45 kilometers east of Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day resulted in one person killed and another injured, local officials reported.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
