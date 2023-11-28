Russian attacks kill 1, injure 2 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks on 10 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing one person and injuring at least two people, local officials reported early on Nov. 28.

Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a 51-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian forces also launched a missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih overnight, inflicting no casualties, Lysak said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in his morning report on Nov. 28.

Later during the day, a man injured in the night strike on Kherson died in the hospital, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported.

Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.