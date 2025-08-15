Become a member
News Feed

Russian strike hits central Sumy just hours before Trump-Putin summit

1 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russian strike hits central Sumy just hours before Trump-Putin summit
A Russian strike on central Sumy sparked a fire, hitting civilian infrastructure on Aug. 15, 2025. (Oleh Hryhorov/Telegram)

A Russian strike on central Sumy sparked a fire on Aug. 15, hitting civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on Telegram.

"The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the central part of Sumy," Hryhorov wrote, without specifying the type of weapon used.

He added that emergency crews are responding, but details on casualties are still being confirmed.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, has been repeatedly shelled and targeted by missiles and drones since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The latest attack came just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were set to meet in Alaska for their first talks since Trump returned to office, and Putin's first visit to the U.S. in a decade.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia's ongoing strikes, listing attacks in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk oblasts.

"The war continues," Zelensky said. "It continues exactly because there is no order, nor any signals that Moscow is preparing to end this war."

While the White House has billed the summit as part of Washington's push to end the war, Ukrainian and European officials have raised concerns over Kyiv's exclusion from the talks.

Sumy OblastWarUkraineRussian attackRussiaPeace Talks
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

