Russian attacks kill 4, injure 9 in Donetsk, Kharkiv oblasts

Russia launched a tirade of attacks killing three people in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, and killing one in Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian authorities reported on Sept. 13.



Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka for nearly an hour with artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, the Donetsk Prosecutor’s Office reported on Telegram. The attack damaged 14 homes in a residential district, killing three civilians and injuring seven.



Kostiantynivka has been under constant drone attacks that have brought significant destruction to the city over the spring and summer, as reported by Kyiv Independent's journalists who spent 24 hours in the city.



As of September, the city is surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, according to the Deep State monitoring group. Russian forces advanced significantly towards the city in late July as part of the summer offensive campaign.



A combined Russian strike on the village of Borova using guided aerial bombs and a multiple launch rocket system killed one man and injured two others in their 70s, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office wrote on Telegram. Residential and farm buildings were damaged.



The village, around 5 kilometers from Russian positions in Kharkiv Oblast, also suffers frequent attacks.

Russia occupies only about 4% of Kharkiv Oblast but the region comes under relentless attacks, including the regional capital of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.