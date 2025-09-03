8 killed, 6 injured in Russian artillery strike on town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

Russian artillery strike killed eight and injured six civilians in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 3, the regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian artillery fire between 10:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. killed five men and three women. The victims were reportedly at home, on the street, and inside a store at the time of the attack.

The strike also damaged a residential house, apartment buildings, a store, and several shopping pavilions, the statement read.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as of Sept. 3, 2025. (DeepState/OpenStreet Map)

Since June 2025, the front-line city has been facing a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" as ongoing Russian strikes destroy critical infrastructure, leaving residents without electricity, gas, and a stable water supply.

Kostiantynivka has been under constant drone attacks that have brought significant destruction to the city over the spring and summer, as reported by Kyiv Independent's journalists who spent 24 hours in the city.

In late July, Russian forces made significant advances toward Kostiantynivka as part of Russia's summer offensive campaign, according to Victor Trehubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces.

As of September, the city is now surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, according to DeepState monitoring group.