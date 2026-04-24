Russian overnight strikes on Odesa residential buildings kill married couple, injure 15

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on several residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa killed a married couple and left another 15 injured overnight on April 24, authorities reported.

A three-story residential building was struck, leaving six people injured and a fire burning at the site, the State Emergency Service reported.

Another two low-rise residential buildings were damaged in the Russian attack, leaving seven people injured, with one person rescued by emergency responders.

A fourth two-story building was fatally struck by a Russian drone, killing two and injuring one other, the State Emergency Service reported.

The two people killed in the Russian strike were a married couple, both aged 75, Odesa Military Administration head Serhii Lysak later said, adding that one more person has been injured in the drone attack.

Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

On April 23, three people were killed, and at least 10 were injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipro overnight on April 23, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Russia struck a residential building in Odesa, killing one and injuring six, while an attack on Kyiv Oblast sparked a fire on April 15, the State Emergency Service reported.