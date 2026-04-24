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Russian overnight strikes on Odesa residential buildings kill married couple, injure 15

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian overnight strikes on Odesa residential buildings kill married couple, injure 15
An emergency worker rescues a cat following a Russian drone attack on Odesa overnight on April 24, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on several residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa killed a married couple and left another 15 injured overnight on April 24, authorities reported.

A three-story residential building was struck, leaving six people injured and a fire burning at the site, the State Emergency Service reported.

Another two low-rise residential buildings were damaged in the Russian attack, leaving seven people injured, with one person rescued by emergency responders.

A fourth two-story building was fatally struck by a Russian drone, killing two and injuring one other, the State Emergency Service reported.

The two people killed in the Russian strike were a married couple, both aged 75, Odesa Military Administration head Serhii Lysak later said, adding that one more person has been injured in the drone attack.

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Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

On April 23, three people were killed, and at least 10 were injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipro overnight on April 23, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Russia struck a residential building in Odesa, killing one and injuring six, while an attack on Kyiv Oblast sparked a fire on April 15, the State Emergency Service reported.

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
OdesaOdesa OblastRussian attackDrone attackRussian war crimesState Emergency Service
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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