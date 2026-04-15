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Russian attacks kill 1, injure 6 in Odesa after striking residential building, spark Kyiv Oblast fire

2 min read
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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A higher floor of a residential building damaged, with windows near the site of impact shattered.
A residential building is damaged following a Russian attack on Odesa on April 15, 2026. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia struck a residential building in Odesa, killing one and injuring six, while an attack on Kyiv Oblast sparked a fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the drone strike, six people aged between 20 and 67 were injured. A man around 60 years old died," Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

A residential building was struck, damaging three apartments on impact, with a fourth apartment damaged by a fire that followed.

A house was also damaged in the Russian attack, the State Emergency Service reported.

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Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Later in the day, a fire broke out at a commercial site in Kyiv Oblast's Bila Tserkva district, with emergency responders still attempting to extinguish the fire.

No casualties were reported at the site, authorities said.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

On April 14, a Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro killed five people and injured at least 27 others, authorities reported.

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The Kyiv IndependentIrwin Redlener
Russian attackOdesaKyiv OblastRussian war crimesUkraine
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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