Russian attacks kill 1, injure 6 in Odesa after striking residential building, spark Kyiv Oblast fire

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia struck a residential building in Odesa, killing one and injuring six, while an attack on Kyiv Oblast sparked a fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the drone strike, six people aged between 20 and 67 were injured. A man around 60 years old died," Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

A residential building was struck, damaging three apartments on impact, with a fourth apartment damaged by a fire that followed.

A house was also damaged in the Russian attack, the State Emergency Service reported.

Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Later in the day, a fire broke out at a commercial site in Kyiv Oblast's Bila Tserkva district, with emergency responders still attempting to extinguish the fire.

No casualties were reported at the site, authorities said.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

On April 14, a Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro killed five people and injured at least 27 others, authorities reported.