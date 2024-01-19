Skip to content
Russian official: Debris from drone strike allegedly causes fire at oil depot in Bryansk Oblast

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2024 10:48 AM 2 min read
A photo of Bryansk, Russia, on March 3, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defenses in Russia's Bryansk Oblast intercepted a drone on Jan. 19, which fell and started a fire at an oil depot, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz.

Reports of drone attacks in Russian regions bordering Ukraine have increased in recent months.

Bogomaz said that the drone was intercepted using electronic jamming methods over the city of Klintsy, some 100 kilometers north of Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

It fell from the sky and landed at the Klintsy oil depot, where it started a fire, Bogomaz claimed. He added that 13 fire trucks were brought in by Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations and other authorities to help extinguish the blaze.

Videos shared on Telegram showed a fire and large plume of smoke.

There were no casualties according to preliminary information, Bogomaz said.  

He attributed the attack to Ukraine, which has not commented on the drone strike at the time of this publication.

Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Jan. 18 that a domestically produced drone flew 1,250 kilometers to strike a target near St. Petersburg.

Russian Defense Ministry officials have also claimed a series of drone interceptions over the past few weeks. Drones struck fuel and energy facilities in Russia's Oryol Oblast on Jan. 9, reportedly injuring three people, the regional governor said.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine reportedly hits oil depot near Saint Petersburg with homegrown drone
Key developments on Jan. 18: * Ukrainian drone reportedly hits oil depot near Russia’s Saint Petersburg, minister says it was homegrown * WSJ: Biden makes concessions to Republicans on immigration to secure Ukraine aid * Minister: France to deliver more Caesar howitzers, guided bombs to Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
