Russian official: Debris from drone strike allegedly causes fire at oil depot in Bryansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defenses in Russia's Bryansk Oblast intercepted a drone on Jan. 19, which fell and started a fire at an oil depot, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz.

Reports of drone attacks in Russian regions bordering Ukraine have increased in recent months.

Bogomaz said that the drone was intercepted using electronic jamming methods over the city of Klintsy, some 100 kilometers north of Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

It fell from the sky and landed at the Klintsy oil depot, where it started a fire, Bogomaz claimed. He added that 13 fire trucks were brought in by Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations and other authorities to help extinguish the blaze.

Videos shared on Telegram showed a fire and large plume of smoke.

There were no casualties according to preliminary information, Bogomaz said.

He attributed the attack to Ukraine, which has not commented on the drone strike at the time of this publication.

Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Jan. 18 that a domestically produced drone flew 1,250 kilometers to strike a target near St. Petersburg.

Russian Defense Ministry officials have also claimed a series of drone interceptions over the past few weeks. Drones struck fuel and energy facilities in Russia's Oryol Oblast on Jan. 9, reportedly injuring three people, the regional governor said.