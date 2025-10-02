KI logo
Russian missile strike kills 1, injures 10 in Kharkiv Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil
Aftermath of the missile strike on Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 1, 2025. (State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

A Russian missile strike hit the center of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast late on Oct. 1, killing one person and injuring 10 others, including a 4-year-old child, local authorities reported.

The missile, believed to be an Iskander-M, struck at around 7:05 p.m. local time in a residential area next to a five-story apartment building, according to local authorities.

The blast damaged several nearby structures, including a cafe, a pharmacy, multiple shops, an administrative building, and several cars.

Emergency services arrived at the site to clear debris and assist residents affected by the attack.

In recent months, Moscow has been intensifying attacks against KharkivUkraine's second-largest city — which sits just over 20 kilometers (15 miles) from the Russian border, as well as against smaller settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

