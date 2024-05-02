Surviving through the darkness: How Kharkiv endures new wave of brutal Russian attacks (Photos)

This audio is created with AI assistance

KHARKIV – In the face of relentless Russian attacks, prolonged blackouts, and a looming threat of a new major offensive, against all odds, life in Kharkiv continues to endure.

Located just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been under some of the heaviest and most frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Due to the recent Russian bombardment of the energy system, the city is now struggling with rolling blackouts. And as Ukraine expects a major Russian advance in the surrounding region in the next several months, Kharkiv is bracing itself for yet another Russian attempt to occupy it.

From teachers to small business owners, to teenagers weaving camouflage nets for the military in their spare time, people in Kharkiv embody resilience in everyday life.



People brought toys to the monument of the children killed by Russian aggression in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

Kharkiv residents enjoy magnolia blossoming trees in the Gorkiy Park in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

Russian forces struck a television broadcasting tower, causing the top half of the mast to collapse in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 22, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

L-R: The Kharkiv Doll Theater actors performing the play "I am All Right" about the teens trapped in the Bucha during the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the basement event space in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

Blackout in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2024. At night, Kharkiv street lighting is absent as the Russian forces severely damaged the Kharkiv power infrastructure in March 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

Yuliia Kolisnyk, 29

Yuliia Kolisnuk, a 29-year-old English tutor and activist, maintains unwavering trust in the Ukrainian army despite the deteriorating security situation and doesn’t believe in the prospect of a successful Russian offensive. She has adopted a philosophical outlook towards constant attacks.

“I go to bed every night not knowing if I'll wake up. At any moment, a missile or bomb could end my life, yet I've become numb to this reality. If I keep thinking about it, I won't last long in this city.”

Yuliia’s boyfriend serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. The only scenario that can force her to leave Kharkiv is Russian occupation, Yuliia said.

Yulia Kolisnuk, 29, near the building in her neighborhood hit by a Russian Shakhed drone this March in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, she and her family thought they would be able to join some sort of guerrilla resistance in the event of Russian occupation. However, after she saw the atrocities Russian soldiers committed in towns like Bucha and Izium during occupation, she changed her mind and settled on the thought that if there is a threat of occupation, she will leave the city.

The frequent electricity outages in her area, typically from 5 p.m. to 10-11 p.m., have disrupted Yuliia’s ability to conduct online classes, affecting her income. Even when she has electricity, there's no guarantee that her students have it too.

Yakiv Liashenko, 37

Yakiv Liashenko, 37, a small business owner based in Kharkiv, specializes in crafting bags, backpacks, and bags for first-aid kits. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Yakiv shut down all business operations but swiftly resumed within a month. He made arrangements to ensure the safety of his employees, providing them with an opportunity to work and live in the basement shelter.

Recognizing the vulnerability of Kharkiv's energy infrastructure to relentless Russian attacks, Yakiv invested in energy-efficient equipment and a portable power station capable of sustaining operations for 6-8 hours during electricity disruptions. He now plans to bolster his energy independence further by installing a solar battery.

Entrepreneur Yakiv Liashenko checks bags for medical kits that his business produces in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 22, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

However, Yakiv remains cautious about large-scale investments in his business due to the possibility of a new offensive toward Kharkiv. Nonetheless, he maintains a pragmatic approach, stressing the importance of being prepared and abstaining from panic.

One of his coworkers, grappling with persistent electricity shortages, has made plans to relocate to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that doesn’t come under attacks as frequently. Though he has been separated from his family since the onset of the full-scale invasion, as his ex-wife and daughter fled to Europe, Yakiv is not planning to leave his city.

Danylo, Mykyta, Oleh and Andrii, all 16

Children in Kharkiv have also adapted to life amid war, navigating the challenges of preparing for final exams while striving to maintain a sense of normalcy. They lead active lives, attending school and socializing with friends.

Having recently returned from western Ukraine, this group of children – Danylo, Mykyta, Oleh and Andrii, all 16 – experienced the contrast of living conditions in Lviv and Kharkiv. Kharkiv looks like a very lively and active city, despite constant Russian attacks. However, Lviv is certainly a much safer and more comfortable city to live in, they say. They wish there was more entertainment in Kharkiv.

Mykyta (left) and Danyl, both 16, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

L: Oleh, 16, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent) R: Andriy, 16, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

According to the children, paradoxically, people reacted to air raid alerts in Lviv more responsibly than in Kharkiv. Though it might seem unreasonable, people in cities closer to the Russian border often disregard air raid alerts – otherwise, they would spend most of their day in shelters.

When there is no electricity, these schoolchildren go for long walks, enjoying the now warm weather in Kharkiv. They say they appreciate every minute spent together.

They also often volunteer and weave camouflage nets for the military.

“We weave nets because we don’t work yet, so we don’t have money to donate to the army, which would be the right thing to do.”

School students and volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military in an undisclosed location in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

School students and volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military in an undisclosed location in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

Cyclist on the street of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2024, amid a blackout due to the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

The night landscape of the neighborhood of Saltivka that has endured relentless bombardment by the Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, especially during the battle of Kharkiv in 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 23, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

L: Residents of the apartment building hit by a Russian missile look at the aftermath of the attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent) R: A resident of the building was hit by a Russian missile clears out his apartment from the glass in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2024. At 2 a.m. on April 24, Russian forces attacked the residential area of Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles. There were no military sites around. Kharkiv mayor said that the aim of Russian attacks is to force Kharkiv residents to leave the city. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

A medic investigating the crate from the Russian S-300 missile that hit the residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

First responders and local residents in the residential area that came under a Russian attack using two S-300 missiles in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2024. There were no military facilities around. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)