KI logo
News Feed

Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in western region during landing, Moscow says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in western region during landing, Moscow says
Illustrative picture. A MiG-31K fighter jet in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Russian MiG-31 fighter-interceptor jet crashed in Lipetsk Oblast while attempting to land, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Oct. 9.

The MiG-31, a twin-seat supersonic aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, has been widely used by Russia to strike targets deep inside Ukraine.

The aircraft plays a key role in Moscow's long-range attack strategy. The crash occurred shortly before Russia launched a large-scale overnight drone and missile attack against Ukraine on Oct. 10.

Telegram monitoring channels reported that Russian forces launched Kinzhal missiles during the strike.

"The aircraft crew ejected, and there is no threat to the pilots' lives," the Russian Defense Ministry said, claiming the jet was on a routine training flight without weapons on board.

The plane reportedly crashed in an uninhabited area, causing a fire.  

The MiG-31 can reach speeds of up to 3,000 kilometers per hour (1,860 miles per hour) and climb to altitudes of 21,000 meters (68,900 feet). It is designed to intercept and destroy aircraft.

The ministry did not specify the cause of the accident.

MiG-31 crashes have occurred repeatedly in recent years. In 2022, one crashed in Murmansk Oblast, another went down in Kamchatka Krai the same year, and a third crashed in Krasnodar Krai in 2024.

Ukraine has also destroyed several Russian MiG-31 jets in its strikes.

‘Missiles, one after another’ — Child killed, 15 injured across Ukraine as Russian strike causes blackouts in Kyiv
“From the explosions that just occurred — a ballistic missile attack is ongoing. Missiles one after another, air defense is active,” Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
RussiaWarRussian Air ForceMiG-31Russia's Defense Ministry
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, October 10
Friday, October 10
Show More

Editors' Picks