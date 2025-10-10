Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in western region during landing, Moscow says

A Russian MiG-31 fighter-interceptor jet crashed in Lipetsk Oblast while attempting to land, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Oct. 9.

The MiG-31, a twin-seat supersonic aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, has been widely used by Russia to strike targets deep inside Ukraine.

The aircraft plays a key role in Moscow's long-range attack strategy. The crash occurred shortly before Russia launched a large-scale overnight drone and missile attack against Ukraine on Oct. 10.

Telegram monitoring channels reported that Russian forces launched Kinzhal missiles during the strike.

"The aircraft crew ejected, and there is no threat to the pilots' lives," the Russian Defense Ministry said, claiming the jet was on a routine training flight without weapons on board.

The plane reportedly crashed in an uninhabited area, causing a fire.

The MiG-31 can reach speeds of up to 3,000 kilometers per hour (1,860 miles per hour) and climb to altitudes of 21,000 meters (68,900 feet). It is designed to intercept and destroy aircraft.

The ministry did not specify the cause of the accident.

MiG-31 crashes have occurred repeatedly in recent years. In 2022, one crashed in Murmansk Oblast, another went down in Kamchatka Krai the same year, and a third crashed in Krasnodar Krai in 2024.

Ukraine has also destroyed several Russian MiG-31 jets in its strikes.