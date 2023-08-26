Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Fire reported at pyrotechnics warehouse in Kemerovo, Russia

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 26, 2023 4:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A huge fire broke out on Aug. 26 at a pyrotechnics warehouse in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russian media reported.

Videos filmed by local residents show the sound of explosions coming from a huge plume of smoke.

The emergency services confirmed to Interfax that the pyrotechnics warehouse caught fire and said that 10 fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

Meduza, a Russian independent media outlet, reported that the building was completely engulfed in flames. Meduza added that over 30 people were thought to be working at the warehouse.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said the fire covered an area of 750 square meters.

On Aug. 9, the Russian authorities claimed an explosion near Moscow which injured 22 people was caused by "human error" in a pyrotechnics warehouse.

According to Russian media, the explosion actually occurred at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which develops and manufactures optical and optoelectrical devices.

Ukraine war latest: Military intelligence reports raid into occupied Crimea; Putin says Prigozhin likely dead
Key developments on Aug. 24: * Military intelligence reports successful raid inside Crimea * Norway pledges F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine * Ukrainian forces advance in two directions * Putin says Wagner Group boss likely killed in jet crash As Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day, Ukrainian…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.