Fire reported at pyrotechnics warehouse in Kemerovo, Russia

A huge fire broke out on Aug. 26 at a pyrotechnics warehouse in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russian media reported.

Videos filmed by local residents show the sound of explosions coming from a huge plume of smoke.

The emergency services confirmed to Interfax that the pyrotechnics warehouse caught fire and said that 10 fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

Meduza, a Russian independent media outlet, reported that the building was completely engulfed in flames. Meduza added that over 30 people were thought to be working at the warehouse.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said the fire covered an area of 750 square meters.

On Aug. 9, the Russian authorities claimed an explosion near Moscow which injured 22 people was caused by "human error" in a pyrotechnics warehouse.

According to Russian media, the explosion actually occurred at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which develops and manufactures optical and optoelectrical devices.