KI logo
War

Hospital damaged in Russian strike on Kharkiv, 6 people injured

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Hospital damaged in Russian strike on Kharkiv, 6 people injured
Russian air attack on a hospital in Kharkiv on Oct. 13. (Suspile Kharkiv / Telegram)

Russia attacked Kharkiv with KAB guided bombs on Oct. 13, damaging a hospital and injuring at least six people, local authorities reported.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russia launched an air strike on the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv at around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 13.

As a result of the strike, a hospital was damaged injuring six patients, Kharkiv Oblast Police reported.

At the time of the attack, more than 100 patients were in the hospital, Oleksiy Dotsenko, director of the facility's surgical department, said in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv.

"Russia boasts that it does not harm (civilians) but look, are we not (civilians)?" Svitlana Vodolazka, a hospital patient, said in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv.

"An utterly terrorist, cynical attack on a place where lives are being saved," President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the attack.

Article image
Russian air attack on a hospital in Kharkiv on Oct. 13. (Suspile Kharkiv / Telegram)

Elsewhere in Kharkiv, a dormitory, an enterprise, an educational institution building, a hospital building, a household building, two non-residential buildings, power lines, and 24 vehicles were damaged, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Oct. 13 that Russian guided bombs also destroyed power lines in the city, leaving about thirty thousand families without electricity.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely-populated areas of the city.

Nearly a year on, Ukraine army’s shift to corps command struggles to deliver
Ukraine’s move to a corps-based command structure aimed to boost military efficiency. Almost a year later, the promised improvements remain out of reach. “It turned out to be an unfounded, hasty pseudo-solution,” said Bohdan Krotevych, the former commander of Ukraine’s Azov Brigade. The Ukrainian army, which entered the full-scale war in 2022 with brigades as its largest standing units, has spent the past year restructuring into a corps-based system. Under this new structure, corps, typically
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
RussiaUkraineRussian attackKharkiv OblastCivilian casualties
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, October 14
Tuesday, October 14
Kremlin issues veiled threats towards Moldova, cites Ukraine as warning.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a new round of veiled threats towards Moldova on Oct. 12, warning Chisinau not to suffer from the same fate as Ukraine just weeks after an election that saw Moldova’s pro-European Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) secure a parliamentary majority.

Video
Foreign fighters at the front of Ukraine's drone war.

In Donetsk Oblast, volunteers from across the world serve in the International Battalion of Ukraine’s Azov Corps. On the battlefield dominated by drones, constant surveillance, and high-risk rotations, they navigate daily life and combat in one of the war’s most dangerous sectors.

Show More

Editors' Picks