Hospital damaged in Russian strike on Kharkiv, 6 people injured

Russia attacked Kharkiv with KAB guided bombs on Oct. 13, damaging a hospital and injuring at least six people, local authorities reported.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russia launched an air strike on the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv at around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 13.

As a result of the strike, a hospital was damaged injuring six patients, Kharkiv Oblast Police reported.

At the time of the attack, more than 100 patients were in the hospital, Oleksiy Dotsenko, director of the facility's surgical department, said in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv.

"Russia boasts that it does not harm (civilians) but look, are we not (civilians)?" Svitlana Vodolazka, a hospital patient, said in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv.

"An utterly terrorist, cynical attack on a place where lives are being saved," President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the attack.

Russian air attack on a hospital in Kharkiv on Oct. 13. (Suspile Kharkiv / Telegram)

Elsewhere in Kharkiv, a dormitory, an enterprise, an educational institution building, a hospital building, a household building, two non-residential buildings, power lines, and 24 vehicles were damaged, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Oct. 13 that Russian guided bombs also destroyed power lines in the city, leaving about thirty thousand families without electricity.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely-populated areas of the city.