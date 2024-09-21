The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv, Russian attack
UPDATE: Russian strike on apartment building in Kharkiv injures 13, including children

by Olena Goncharova September 22, 2024 12:18 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2024, amid a city-wide blackout after a Russian on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 22, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces targeted a multi-story apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Sept. 21, wounding 13 people, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The injured include one 8-year-old child and two 17-year-olds, Syniehubov said. Six of the wounded have been hospitalized and 60 people have been evacuated from the high-rise.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported via his official Telegram channel that the attack involved a guided bomb and that rescue efforts were ongoing at the scene.

Syniehubov confirmed two separate strikes had hit the city. At least four cars caught fire following the strike and 20 more were damaged.

Kharkiv has been under constant Russian assault for more than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

A guided bomb attack on Sept. 20 injured at least 15 people.

Author: Olena Goncharova
