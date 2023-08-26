Russian governor claims drone attack in Bryansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, wrote on Telegram that Russian air defense shot down a drone in the Bryansk region on the evening of Aug. 26.

According to the post, the drone fell over the Trubchevsk district.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier today, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that Russian air defenses downed a drone approaching the city of Belgorod. Later in the day, Gladkov claimed that a Ukrainian drone had targeted the village of Shchetinovka in the oblast, killing a civilian man.