Russian governor claims drones attack Belgorod Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 26, 2023 9:48 PM 1 min read
Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, Russian air defenses downed a drone approaching the city of Belgorod.

Later in the day, Gladkov claimed that a Ukrainian drone had targeted the village of Shchetinovka in the oblast, killing a civilian man.

Ukraine has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for the drone attack.

The city of Belgorod is located less than 35 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

Multiple isolated drone attacks have occurred on Russian soil since Moscow unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year.

These attacks appear to primarily focus on disrupting the infrastructure that supports the logistics of the Russian military. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for most of these attacks.

On Aug. 20 Gladkov claimed 12 drones were shot down approaching Belgorod. His claims, however, contradicted the Russian Defense Ministry's claim that air defense had shot down three Ukrainian loitering munitions over the Belgorod region in an alleged two-wave attack on the same day.

Official: New Ukrainian-made missile used to strike Crimea
The Aug. 23 strike on an a Russian anti-aircraft system in Crimea used a “new, completely modern” Ukrainian missile, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Aug. 26.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
