Russian governor claims drones attack Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, Russian air defenses downed a drone approaching the city of Belgorod.

Later in the day, Gladkov claimed that a Ukrainian drone had targeted the village of Shchetinovka in the oblast, killing a civilian man.

Ukraine has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for the drone attack.

The city of Belgorod is located less than 35 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

Multiple isolated drone attacks have occurred on Russian soil since Moscow unleashed its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year.

These attacks appear to primarily focus on disrupting the infrastructure that supports the logistics of the Russian military. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for most of these attacks.

On Aug. 20 Gladkov claimed 12 drones were shot down approaching Belgorod. His claims, however, contradicted the Russian Defense Ministry's claim that air defense had shot down three Ukrainian loitering munitions over the Belgorod region in an alleged two-wave attack on the same day.

