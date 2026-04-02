Russian general reported killed in An-26 crash in Crimea, BBC reports

Russian Lieutenant-General Aleksandr Otroshchenko was one of those aboard the An-26 transport plane that crashed in Russian-occupied Crimea on March 31, BBC's Russian Service reported, citing unnamed sources in the Russian Northern Fleet.

The plane had crashed into the mountains of the occupied peninsula, killing 29 military personnel on board, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the BBC, Otroshchenko's death was separately confirmed by a relative of another victim and reported in local Telegram chats, but has not been officially confirmed.

Otroshchenko served as commander of the Northern Fleet's air corps, a position he had held since 2013, and took part in Russian operations in Syria.

A criminal case has been opened into the crash under Article 351 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers violations of flight rules or preparation regulations, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

Search efforts have continued in the mountainous area where the crash reportedly occurred, involving military investigators, rescue workers, police officers, and forensic experts, Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti Crimea reported on April 1.

Russian state media TASS, citing its sources, said the aircraft had crashed into a cliff.

RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, initially reported that the fate of the aircraft and crew was unknown, with a search-and-rescue team dispatched. The ministry added that "there was no evidence of external damage to the aircraft" despite the loss of contact.

No direct accusations have been made against Ukraine regarding the crash, and Kyiv has not claimed any involvement.

Otroshchenko is the 14th Russian general to be killed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.