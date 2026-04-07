Russian FPV drone hits bus in rush hour attack as strikes kill 9, injure 51 across Ukraine.

At least nine civilians were killed and at least 51 others injured in a Russian overnight attack that continued into the morning, targeting civilians and infrastructure, including a passenger bus during rush hour and administrative buildings in Chernihiv Oblast during working hours.

"This is deliberate Russian terror against peaceful cities and civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said.

At around 9 a.m., a Russian FPV drone, guided by a Russian operator, deliberately struck a passenger bus in central Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing four people and injuring 15 others. Three of the wounded are in critical condition. Earlier, an 11-year-old boy was killed, and five people were injured in another attack in the oblast, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Three people, including a child, were killed and at least 10 others injured in a Russian overnight attack on Odesa, with more people possibly trapped under the rubble, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said.

Russian forces targeted residential buildings, critical infrastructure, and administrative facilities. A high-rise apartment building and private homes were damaged, and fires broke out in residential areas, a dormitory, a children's facility, and vehicles, according to Kuleba.

Six people were injured in Russian attacks across Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, as the city of Kharkiv and 12 other settlements came under fire, local authorities reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, at least one person was killed and 10 others injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Five men were injured in Russian attacks across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Three men were wounded in an overnight attack. Later in the morning, two more people were injured. A 73-year-old man was wounded after a Russian FPV drone struck a car, damaging the vehicle. A 39-year-old man was also injured, and a residential building was damaged in the attack.

At 11:30 a.m., Chernihiv Oblast was still under Russian attack, with administrative buildings on fire in Pryluky and Novhorod-Siverskyi, Suspilne reported.

In Pryluky, a strike hit the city center, setting the City Council building on fire amid an executive committee meeting, with locals reporting at least three explosions.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the attack damaged the State Tax Service building, as well as residential homes and private vehicles. Information on casualties is not yet available, as emergency response continues.

Overall, Russia launched 110 long-range drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said, adding that 77 of them were shot down.

Parts of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv oblasts remain without electricity due to Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry said.