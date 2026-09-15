Russian forces strike Kyiv gas station as one person hospitalized

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces struck a gas station in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, and one person was hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"In the Darnytskyi district, paramedics have hospitalized one injured person. The man is in serious condition," he reported.

According to preliminary reports, there were also strikes on warehouses in the city's Obolonskyi district, Klitschko said.

The Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces said that military aviation operations were commenced in Polish airspace as a precautionary measure in response to Russian drone attacks against Ukraine.

The preventative operation concluded several hours later.

Earlier in the night, NATO shot down a drone that flew into Lithuanian airspace from Belarus overnight on Sept. 15, Lithuanian authorities said.

The drone entered Lithuanian airspace from neighboring Belarus, flying over Lentvaris near the capital, Vilnius, before being shot down near the major city of Kaunas, head of the country's National Crisis Management Center Vilmantas Vitkauskas told public broadcaster LRT.

"A drone that just entered Lithuanian airspace was destroyed by NATO fighter jets. I thank Allied personnel for their swift response," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a post to X.