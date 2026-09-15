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Russian forces strike Kyiv gas station as one person hospitalized

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian forces strike Kyiv gas station as one person hospitalized
Illustrative image: Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast on March 1, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces struck a gas station in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, and one person was hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"In the Darnytskyi district, paramedics have hospitalized one injured person. The man is in serious condition," he reported.

According to preliminary reports, there were also strikes on warehouses in the city's Obolonskyi district, Klitschko said.

The Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces said that military aviation operations were commenced in Polish airspace as a precautionary measure in response to Russian drone attacks against Ukraine.

The preventative operation concluded several hours later.

Earlier in the night, NATO shot down a drone that flew into Lithuanian airspace from Belarus overnight on Sept. 15, Lithuanian authorities said.

The drone entered Lithuanian airspace from neighboring Belarus, flying over Lentvaris near the capital, Vilnius, before being shot down near the major city of Kaunas, head of the country's National Crisis Management Center Vilmantas Vitkauskas told public broadcaster LRT.

"A drone that just entered Lithuanian airspace was destroyed by NATO fighter jets. I thank Allied personnel for their swift response," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a post to X.

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Ukraine war latest: Zelensky ‘not sure’ Russia wants to stop strikes on energy infrastructure
KyivVitali KlitschkoDrone attackRussian attackCivilian casualtiesUkraine's oil and gasEnergy infrastructure
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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