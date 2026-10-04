Latvia's pro-Ukraine party wins parliamentary election by wide margin

Latvia's ruling party, the centrist, pro-Ukrainian United List faction led by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, has won the country's parliamentary election with over 35% of the vote.

Nearly 800,000 Latvians took to the polls on Oct. 3, representing a turnout of 51.8%, according to the Central Election Commission. United List won 35.3% of the vote, earning them 41 seats in the Saeima, Latvia's 100-member unicameral parliament.

"I congratulate Andris Kulbergs on his convincing victory in the parliamentary elections in Latvia," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X on Oct. 4.

"This strong result reflects the Latvian people's confidence in your leadership and your vision for the country's future. Ukraine deeply appreciates Latvia's unwavering friendship and support."

Latvians took to the polls on Oct. 3 to decide what their parliament will look like for the next four years. Affordability and security concerns have been top political issues in the Baltic country which shares a border with Russia and is home to a large Russian-speaking minority.

The election marked a test for Kulbergs, who has been prime minister since May, following a political crisis triggered by a Ukrainian drone incursion into Latvian airspace. Former Prim Minister Evika Silina was forced to resign, leading to a government collapse that paved the way for a four-party coalition led by Kulbergs.

Affordability and security concerns were the top political issues for Latvians going into the Oct. 3 vote. Warnings from Western officials over escalating hybrid threats from Russia are taken seriously by the Baltic nation, an EU and NATO member which shares a border with both Russia and Belarus.

The populist Latvia First party came second in the parliamentary election, winning about 13%, or 17 seats. The pro-Russian Sovereign Power party ranked third, with 11.7% (15 seats).

Sovereign Power is Latvia's only political party that opposes military aid to Ukraine.

Latvia's conservative National Alliance party came in fourth with 8.9% (10 seats). In fifth place, the Progressive party gained 7.9%, also earning 10 seats.

While pro-Russian parties increased their representation in Latvia's legislature, they still lack the necessary numbers to meaningfully influence policy.

Throughout his term, Kulbergs has expressed unwavering support for Ukraine throughout his term. Latvia has also sharply increased defense spending since 2022, reaching 5% of GDP — one of the highest levels in NATO.