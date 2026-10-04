Ukraine's deep strikes have wrecked over half of Russia's oil refining capacity, Defense Ministry says

Over 51% of Russia's oil refining capacity has been disabled by Ukrainian attacks, the Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 4.

Ukraine has systematically targeted Russia's oil and gas infrastructure in long-range strikes, dramatically increasing its campaign against oil refineries in the past two years. Kyiv considers refineries valid military targets, as they supply both fuel and funds to the Russian armed forces.

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara reported on the consequences of Ukraine's strategy in an update on Oct. 4. Citing analysts from Ukraine's intelligence services, Defense Ministry, and General Staff, Khmara said that over 51% of Russia's oil refining capacity has been disabled.

"This is the result of carefully planned, systematic, and comprehensive actions aimed at crippling the Russian war machine and destroying its military-economic potential," Khmara said.

"Fifty-one percent of the damaged oil refining capacity is a significant blow to the enemy's economy, to its ability to wage aggression, and to supply its military formations."

The Defense Ministry listed recent attacks at Russia's Moscow, Yaroslavl, Kirishi, Perm, Ilsky, Saratov, and Syzran refineries in its report.

The ministry's assessment marks an increase from the 45% drop in Russian refining capacity reported by Ukraine's General Staff on Sept. 21.

It also follows a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin, signed Sept. 28, restricting access to data on the country's oil refineries and energy exports amid Ukraine's escalating deep strikes.

Ukraine's long-range strike drones and missiles have proved capable of regularly reaching targets more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory. The military reported a new record on Sept. 9, after a Fire Point FP-1 drone struck a Russian gas facility 3,200 kilometers (1,988 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 4 that Ukraine tripled its production and procurement of long-range strike drones in 2026 — and that it hopes to keep growing.

"This is not the limit," the ministry said. "We will continue to scale up our long-range strike capabilities."