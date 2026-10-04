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Russian drone strike hits energy facility in Poltava Oblast, leaves 22,000 without power

2 min read
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by Tamara Nowakowsky
Workers repairing the infrastructure on the CHP-4 Darnytska power plant that was hit by a Russian attack.
Workers repairing the infrastructure on the CHP-4 Darnytska power plant that was hit by a Russian attack multiple times on Feb. 4, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

A Russian drone struck an energy infrastructure facility in Poltava Oblast on Oct. 4, leaving around 22,000 consumers without electricity, regional authorities said.

Poltava Oblast Governor Vitalii Diakyvnych said crews from Poltavaoblenergo were working to restore power.

No casualties were reported in the initial assessment.

The strike comes just two days after another Russian drone hit an energy facility in the region’s Lubny district, leaving around 6,000 consumers without electricity.

Poltava Oblast, one of Ukraine’s key gas-producing regions, has repeatedly come under Russian attack. In March, Russian strikes hit Naftogaz facilities in the region for three consecutive days, killing one employee.

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter, repeatedly targeting power generation, transmission and gas facilities across the country.

The renewed attacks on energy infrastructure echo Russia's campaign against Ukraine's power grid last winter, which caused widespread rolling outages and heating disruptions. This fall, however, Moscow appears to be expanding the scope and scale of its infrastructure campaign, repeatedly targeting Kyiv's bridges alongside energy facilities.

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Tamara Nowakowsky

News Editor, North America

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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