Russian Su-35, Su-34 fighter jets hit by drones at airfield in Adygea, SBU says

Ukrainian drones struck two Russian fighter aircraft and an ammunition depot at the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia's Republic of Adygea, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Oct. 4, .

Drones operated by the SBU's Alpha special operations unit hit a Su-35 multirole fighter jet and a Su-34 fighter-bomber at the airfield, located around 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian territory.

"Both aircraft are carriers of guided aerial bombs, which the enemy massively uses along the front line and against Ukrainian cities," the SBU said.

The agency estimated the export value of a Su-35 at around $100 million and a Su-34 at around $50 million.

An ammunition depot on the airfield was also struck, according to the SBU.

The extent of the damage could not be independently verified.

"The SBU systematically targets Russian military facilities, consistently reducing its ability to wage war against Ukraine," the agency said. "Enemy strikes on Ukrainian cities, civilian and critical infrastructure will not go unanswered."

The Su-34 is a multifunctional fighter-bomber used to deploy different types of guided bombs (KAB) and high-explosive bombs (FAB), as well as air-to-surface missiles. It can also be used for reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions.

The Su-35 is a multirole fighter designed primarily for air superiority but also capable of striking ground targets. It can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, as well as guided bombs, and is among the most advanced combat aircraft currently operated by Russia.

Russia's Defense Ministry separately claimed that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones between 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Moscow said drones were detected over multiple Russian regions, including Adygea, as well as occupied Crimea and the Black and Azov seas. The Russian claim could not be independently verified.

The strike follows other recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian military aviation. Overnight on Sept. 16, Ukrainian forces hit a Russian Su-24 bomber at the Saky air base in occupied Crimea, the General Staff said.

Ukraine frequently targets Russian military airfields, ammunition depots, and other defense infrastructure with long-range drones in an effort to reduce Moscow's ability to launch attacks against Ukraine.