Russian attacks kill at least 5, injure 30 across Ukraine

At least five people were killed and 30 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, as Russian forces targeted Sumy Oblast with drones and glide bombs, local authorities said on Oct. 4.

Overnight, Russia launched 135 attack drones of various types, including 52 jet-powered drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 125 targets, including 123 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other drones, as well as two Banderol loitering munitions, according to the Air Force. Strikes were recorded at five locations, while debris from downed targets fell at five others.

In Sumy Oblast, at least three people were killed and 16 others injured in a series of Russian attacks, according to local authorities. On Oct. 4, a Russian drone attack on a warehouse storing medical supplies in Sumy killed a 52-year-old employee and injured three others, local authorities said.

Russian glide bomb attacks on Sumy and the surrounding area also injured 13 people, including a child. Apartment buildings, homes, and vehicles were damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and five others injured as Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements over the past day, local authorities said. Russia used multiple weapons, including FPV drones, Molniya drones, a Lancet drone, and a multiple-launch rocket system.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured as Russian forces carried out more than 50 attacks using drones, artillery, and a glide bomb, local authorities said. Two people were injured when a strike hit food warehouses in Pavlohrad and caused a fire, while a 34-year-old man was injured in the Nikopol district.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district, Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council, said. Russian forces carried out 745 attacks against 47 settlements across the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured as Russian forces struck critical infrastructure and residential areas, regional authorities said.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured in Sloviansk in Russian attacks over the past day, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck the Northern Bridge on the morning of Oct. 4, hitting the roadway, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The attack marked the fourth consecutive day that Russian forces targeted bridges across the Dnipro River in the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 glide bombs, and 25 missiles against Ukraine over the past week, including more than 800 jet-powered drones.