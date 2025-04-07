Russian forces push to secure ground west of Oskil River in Kupiansk sector, Ukraine says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are stepping up efforts to gain territory on the western bank of the Oskil River, launching intensified assaults in the Kupiansk direction, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s military said April 7.

Kupiansk has remained a focal point of military activity for months, with Russia seeking to reclaim lost ground and create more favorable conditions for broader offensives in Kharkiv Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an interview with Le Figaro published on March 26 that Russia is preparing for a new offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts this spring.

According to the Operational and Strategic Group of Troops "Khortytsia," Ukrainian forces repelled multiple infantry attacks near the villages of Kamianka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Nadiia and Zahryzove.

In the area around the village of Bohuslavka, Russian units — backed by armored vehicles and quad bikes — attempted to break through Ukrainian defensive lines, the military said.

Russian forces are reportedly trying to transfer additional manpower and supplies across the Oskil River, aiming to strengthen their position on the western side and secure logistics routes for future operations. Ukraine's military says efforts to prevent this crossing remain a priority.

“Our troops are taking active measures to prevent further advances by enemy forces,” the command reported.

In March, Ukrainian forces recaptured territory near the village of Dvorichna, about 10 miles north of Kupiansk. Officials say Russian attempts to cross the river have been costly, with some units entrenched in small groups but unable to gain firm control.

Ukraine has also accused Russian commanders of using threats of execution to force troops to retake lost positions near Kupiansk, citing intelligence reports.

The front line remains just a few kilometers from the city.