'Important but small operations' — Ukraine reclaims territory near Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, military says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 24, 2025 1:51 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 1st Separate Assault Battalion Da Vinci take part in a shoot during a training exercise in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Dec. 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have reclaimed part of the territory near the village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, Oles Maliarevych, the deputy commander of the Achilles unmanned systems regiment, told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne on March 24.

"Speaking of Dvorichna, you can see on DeepState (a crowd-sourced monitoring website) that there are blue zones where part of the territory has been liberated. These were very important but small operations," Maliarevych said.

Dvorichna, located on the western bank of the Oskil River, is 17 kilometers (10 miles) north of Kupiansk. Russian forces have been trying to establish a foothold on this bank for months, seeking to outflank Ukrainian defenses and pressure the strategically significant city.

The estimated Russian advance in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, as of March 24, 2025. The blue zones show areas liberated by Ukraine (DeepState / OpenStreetMaps)

The deputy commander noted that while Russian troops have not made territorial gains, they continue their heavy assaults in the Kupiansk sector.

Russia "is currently working with infantry units. Pontoon crossings are not new, but they are trying to do it," he said. "We find them when they approach the river (Oskil), but it is not always possible. But we destroy them on the crossing, we destroy them on the approaches, and we destroy them on the left (eastern) bank of the Oskil River."

According to Maliarevych, Russian forces have suffered "quite serious losses" on the western bank of the Oskil River. He acknowledged that some Russian troops who managed to cross had entrenched themselves in makeshift defenses.

"They dug holes, occupied houses, dugouts, and basements," he said, adding that in some cases, small groups of three or four Russian soldiers are present in certain areas, which does not necessarily mean full Russian control.

Russia intensified its assault on Kupiansk in September 2024, pushing toward the city's northeastern industrial outskirts. The Oskil River has played a big role in military operations in Kharkiv Oblast, with both sides using it as a natural defensive barrier.

US-Ukraine talks in Riyadh concerned halt on strikes against ports, official says
“The discussion concerned a mutual ceasefire: we won’t attack their facilities at sea and rivers, and they won’t attack our facilities, our Kherson and Mykolaiv ports, the Greater Odesa ports,” Serhii Leshchenko, a Presidential Office advisor, said on national television.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
